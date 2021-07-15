SolarCity Exec Denies Insolvency Drove $2.6B Tesla Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A former SolarCity Corp. chief financial officer challenged Tesla Inc. stockholder claims Thursday that the company was insolvent in the runup to an allegedly unfair $2.6 billion Tesla bailout in 2016, arguing during a trial in Delaware Chancery Court that its liquidity woes were overblown. Tanguy Serra, SolarCity's CFO in the months before and after Tesla Motors, as it was then called, acquired the business, argued that generally accepted accounting principles failed to provide an accurate picture of what was then the largest residential and commercial solar business in the country. "My perspective at the time was, the company was fine....

