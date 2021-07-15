T-Mobile Seeks To Arbitrate Messaging Privacy Claims

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile pushed for arbitration on Wednesday against a proposed messaging privacy class action, arguing that one of the named plaintiffs had agreed to arbitration when he signed a terms and conditions agreement for prepaid service. In a 17-page memo in New York federal court, the telecommunications giant slammed named plaintiff Tigran Ohanian's "self-serving" recollection of the day he bought prepaid service in April 2016, stating that Ohanian's testimony about never receiving a prepaid confirmation form with an arbitration provision was "rife with inconsistencies and outright falsehoods." According to T-Mobile, Ohanian had received the form after purchasing prepaid service and has "offered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS