Kumtor Gold Tries To Bar Kyrgyz Republic From Ending Ch. 11

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The operator of a gold mine in Kyrgyzstan filed an adversary complaint Wednesday in an attempt to stop the Kyrgyz government from enforcing a court order in the Central Asian country to end its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in New York, saying the Kyrgyz government's actions violate the automatic stay. Kumtor Gold Co. — the largest gold mine managed by a western company in Central Asia and a subsidiary of Canada-based Centerra Gold Inc. which is in turn 33% owned by the Kyrgyz government — is seeking an injunction against the Kyrgyz Republic after it seized its mining operations in May. After the seizure,...

