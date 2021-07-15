Ill. Town Says BNSF Development Causing Stormwater Floods

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. has been hit with Illinois state public nuisance and trespassing claims in a suit alleging that rail yard enhancements in the town of Cicero lacked adequate stormwater drainage, straining the local sewer system and causing part of the town to flood. Cicero claims in a suit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court that BNSF's decision to add paving to its rail yard and raise the property's elevation without also incorporating a proper stormwater drainage system has put undue stress on the town's combined sewer system and caused extra unwanted stormwater to gather in part of the town....

