Flex Drivers Rip Amazon's 'Bait and Switch' Arbitration Bid

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Amazon Flex drivers told a Washington district court Wednesday that a federal carveout for interstate transportation workers shields them from having to arbitrate their claims that the e-commerce giant withheld drivers' tips, ripping Amazon's attempted "bait-and-switch" argument on the impact of a key Ninth Circuit ruling. Thirteen Amazon Flex drivers spearheading the proposed class action asked U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein to reject Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc.'s bid to force them to arbitrate their consumer protection and unfair business practices claims. The Amazon Flex drivers say they're part of the same class of workers that the Ninth Circuit...

