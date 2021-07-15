Feds Can't Merge 'Varsity Blues' Trials, Judge Says

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday that "logistical problems" prevent him from combining two groups of parents charged in the "Varsity Blues" scandal into a single trial, as federal prosecutors had asked. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton denied the government's request to consolidate the two groups after a late-stage guilty plea brought the number of defendants to seven — within reach of the six-person limit that the court had set for a September trial. Gamal Abdelaziz, Elisabeth Kimmel, Marci Palatella and John Wilson are scheduled to face trial after the Labor Day holiday weekend. The other three defendants —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS