Netflix Gets Franchise Fee Suit Moved To Federal Court

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Netflix is pulling into federal court a suit accusing it and other streaming giants of illegally providing video services without paying state franchise fees, an ongoing battle between streaming services and localities that is playing out in several states across the country. Filed by the village of Shiloh, an Illinois locality outside of St. Louis, the suit accuses Netflix, Hulu, Disney and a slew of other streaming services of flouting a state law that requires video programming providers to register as such and pay associated franchise fees. But because it's a proposed class action seeking to represent more than a hundred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS