Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Sued Over Rap Video On School Property With Kids

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey school district has hit Google with a federal lawsuit for displaying on YouTube a rap music video filmed on school property last month that allegedly lauded sexual acts, violence and drug use while also including district students without their parents' permission.

The Hasbrouck Heights school board on Thursday accused Google, its YouTube unit and a business behind the video, JMO Productions, of improperly disclosing footage of the children — who are under 12 and mostly in elementary school — in violation of the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and Video Privacy Protection Act, the complaint said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!