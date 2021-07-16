Google Sued Over Rap Video On School Property With Kids

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey school district has hit Google with a federal lawsuit for displaying on YouTube a rap music video filmed on school property last month that allegedly lauded sexual acts, violence and drug use while also including district students without their parents' permission. The Hasbrouck Heights school board on Thursday accused Google, its YouTube unit and a business behind the video, JMO Productions, of improperly disclosing footage of the children — who are under 12 and mostly in elementary school — in violation of the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and Video Privacy Protection Act, the complaint said....

