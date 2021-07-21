New Jersey Cases To Watch In 2021: A Midyear Report

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey legal industry is poised to receive guidance on arbitration, discovery and litigation time limits as they apply to employment law thanks to cases that advanced during the first half of 2021, including a former state official's whistleblower lawsuit over COVID-19 testing and gender discrimination claims against Fox Rothschild LLP. Workplace matters also drove developments in Garden State class actions, with Uber Technologies Inc. and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance each fighting complaints that they improperly designated their workers as independent contractors to dodge providing benefits reserved for employees. In the white collar realm, two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. executives are...

