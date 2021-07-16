MGH's Double-Booked Surgeries An FCA 'Sin,' Doctor Says

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts General Hospital anesthesiologist on Thursday called MGH's practice of running concurrent or overlapping surgeries without telling patients "a sin," as each side fought for a pretrial win in the doctor's long-running case. Lisa Wollman's False Claims Act suit, first filed in 2015, alleges the hospital billed the federal government through the Medicare and Medicaid programs for "millions and millions of dollars" to have teaching physicians present and overseeing students during surgeries, but in many cases the managing doctors had already moved on to other patients in other operating rooms. "The conduct alleged here resulted in patently false claims...

