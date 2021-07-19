DaVita Indictment, Biden Order Ramp Up No-Poach Pressure

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Biden White House are making it abundantly clear to expect more criminal antitrust prosecutions against employers that agree to control wages or avoid recruiting from one another. Two signals the new administration will continue an initiative developed by the Trump administration came just six days apart. On July 9, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping executive order aimed at boosting competition across the U.S. economy, including by encouraging the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission to strengthen the 2016 guidance that has undergirded the no-poach criminal prosecutions that kicked off late in the Trump...

