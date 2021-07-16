Perrigo's Investor Form In $1.9B Tax Row Ruled Misleading

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Perrigo Co. failed to disclose a €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) Irish tax bill to investors, which amounts to a material omission under securities law and renders its financial filing misleading, a New York federal judge ruled. A New York federal judge ruled that drugmaker Perrigo's failure to disclose a $1.9 billion Irish tax bill to investors amounts to a material omission under securities law and renders its financial filing misleading. (AP Photo/James Prichard) The drugmaker's failure to disclose in a public financial filing the Irish tax agency's determination that it owed an additional $1.9 billion in tax renders that filing "presumptively misleading"...

