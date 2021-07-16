Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Perrigo's Investor Form In $1.9B Tax Row Ruled Misleading

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Perrigo Co. failed to disclose a €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) Irish tax bill to investors, which amounts to a material omission under securities law and renders its financial filing misleading, a New York federal judge ruled.

A New York federal judge ruled that drugmaker Perrigo's failure to disclose a $1.9 billion Irish tax bill to investors amounts to a material omission under securities law and renders its financial filing misleading. (AP Photo/James Prichard) The drugmaker's failure to disclose in a public financial filing the Irish tax agency's determination that it owed an additional $1.9 billion in tax renders that filing "presumptively misleading"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!