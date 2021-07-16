VW Rips Opt-Out Drivers' 9th Circuit Bid For Trial Redo

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has told the Ninth Circuit that 10 drivers who declined landmark class settlements over the emissions-cheating scandal can't undo their bellwether trial losses, saying the California judge overseeing sprawling multidistrict litigation against Volkswagen properly evaluated their claims and found they had scant evidence justifying damages. Volkswagen Group of America Inc. filed an answering brief in seven separate appeals before the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, saying U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer properly tossed or gutted all the opt-out plaintiffs' consumer protection claims and barred them from recovering the full cost of vehicles they alleged they were fraudulently induced to buy. The...

