US Re-Ups Sanctions On Russian Cybersecurity Firms

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce moved to block shipments of advanced technology to six Russian organizations Friday, redoubling sanctions on the entities that were all blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department earlier this year. Both punishments stem from President Joe Biden's April executive order targeting Russia for activities including election interference, the SolarWinds cyberattack on several federal agency networks and human rights abuses. The day that the order — Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation — was issued, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control added dozens of individuals and entities involved...

