Ga. City's Strip Club Ordinance Constitutional, Judge Says

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A suburban Atlanta city can ban all-nude dancing and mandate closing times for adult entertainment clubs, a Georgia federal court held in a defeat for a strip club that called the city ordinances an unconstitutional limitation of free speech. The club, WBY Inc., which does business as Follies, can't show that Chamblee, Georgia's two ordinances regulating adult entertainment clubs targeted it for closure or were otherwise unconstitutional, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg said in a 46-page decision Thursday. The city's rules bar fully nude dancing, restrict liquor licenses and require strip clubs to close by midnight. The arguments brought forth by...

