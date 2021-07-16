Accountant Says Celebrity Chef Workers Sued Wrong People

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A defendant in a wage theft suit by ex-employees of celebrity chef Mike Isabella's bankrupt restaurant business told a Maryland federal judge Friday that he is just an accountant and that the ex-workers should be denied their request for class certification for naming him. In his motion, Johannes Allender argued both that the former employees' claims of what went wrong with their wage payments are too diverse for them to qualify as a class, and that they had incorrectly named Allender and two others as their employers, rendering certification pointless. "It does not make sense to put the wheels in motion...

