Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Accountant Says Celebrity Chef Workers Sued Wrong People

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A defendant in a wage theft suit by ex-employees of celebrity chef Mike Isabella's bankrupt restaurant business told a Maryland federal judge Friday that he is just an accountant and that the ex-workers should be denied their request for class certification for naming him.

In his motion, Johannes Allender argued both that the former employees' claims of what went wrong with their wage payments are too diverse for them to qualify as a class, and that they had incorrectly named Allender and two others as their employers, rendering certification pointless.

"It does not make sense to put the wheels in motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!