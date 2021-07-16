Texas AG Paxton Fights En Banc Review Of Fraud Case Move

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is denying an accusation that he "sandbagged" the judiciary against special prosecutors pursuing felony securities fraud charges against him and argues they're pursuing a meritless request for a full Houston appellate court to reconsider moving the case back to Paxton's home county. In a response filed Thursday, Paxton denied allegations that he strategically didn't raise concerns about Tarrant County District Judge George Gallagher's appointment to oversee his case until after the venue decision didn't go his way. He told the First Court of Appeals in Houston he only learned of the appointment's expiration in April 2017...

