Top 7 Gov't Contracting Cases Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Appeals boards and courts issued several important rulings that impacted federal contractors this year, covering issues such as when companies should protest to pause a contract and what agencies must do for contractors amid a pandemic. Here, Law360 recaps seven of the biggest decisions in government contracting law during the first half of 2021. Contractors Need to Ask Questions to Extend the Automatic Stay Deadline The Federal Circuit in February backed a strict view of the five-day deadline for unsuccessful contract bidders to protest following a debriefing and receive an automatic stay on performance of that contract, overturning a Court of Federal...

