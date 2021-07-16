Ill. Events Co. Owes Teamsters Pension Fund $1.6M, Suit Says

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A corporate event and trade show producer defaulted on Teamster pension fund withdrawal payments worth more than $1.6 million, according to a lawsuit seeking the money filed in Chicago federal court Friday. The complaint from Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund and one of its trustees, Charles Whobrey, alleges that SourceOne Events Inc. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "Withdrawal liability payments must be made in accordance with the schedule set forth by the plan sponsor notwithstanding any request for review or demand for arbitration," Friday's complaint said. "SourceOne has failed to make all of the withdrawal liability payments."...

