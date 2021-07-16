Jury In $200M Retail Promo Monopoly Trial Says It's Stuck

Law360, New York (July 16, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury struggled Friday to decide if News Corp. unlawfully kept Valassis Communications Inc. from competing in the market for in-store retail promotions, indicating during a third day of deliberations that it was at an impasse in the potential $200 million damages case. Ten jurors have now deliberated over three days without a verdict in the antitrust dispute after a trial before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel that opened on June 29 and closed on Wednesday. In the afternoon, Judge Castel instructed jurors to continue their work and keep open minds, after an apologetic note in the 1 p.m. hour...

