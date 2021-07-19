Hacking Suit Against NFL Settlement Firm Sent To Pa.

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida suit claiming NFL concussion settlement auditors hacked a law firm's email is being sent by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to the Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the settlement, despite arguments from the firm that the case belongs in the Sunshine State. The JPML issued a conditional transfer order Friday, saying the lawsuit, originally filed in June in Florida state court by Collins & Truett Attorneys PA, belongs in front of U.S. District Judge Anita Brody in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who is overseeing the administration of the National Football League's concussion settlement with players. The suit was...

