Zurich Says No Damage, No Coronavirus Coverage For NJ Gym

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey gym's business losses from the coronavirus pandemic don't qualify as physical damage, American Zurich Insurance said in its bid to dismiss the lawsuit. The insurer pointed on Friday to the more than 300 suits where COVID-19 coverage has been denied, both across the country and in New York federal court, where Echelon Health & Fitness' proposed class action was filed in November. "Federal district judges in New York have dismissed every COVID-19 business-income claim that they have considered," Zurich wrote. "This court is among them." While the gym argued that its temporary closure and reduced capacity amounted to...

