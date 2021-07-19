Ericsson, TCL Settle Wireless Tech Patent Licensing Battle

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Chinese smartphone maker TCL on Friday reached a confidential settlement with Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson after more than seven years of litigation in California federal court over licensing rates for standard-essential patents on wireless technology. TCL and Ericsson, which have been battling over the licensing rates of essential telecommunications-related patents in court since 2014, jointly filed Friday to permanently end all patent licensing-related claims between the companies. "Ericsson can confirm that all patent-related legal disputes between TCL and Ericsson are withdrawn following a settlement agreement," an Ericsson spokesperson told Law360 on Monday. "The details of the agreement are confidential, and we...

