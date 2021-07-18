11th Circ. Reinstates CDC Pandemic Restrictions For Cruises

Law360 (July 18, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Saturday reinstated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic-related restrictions on the cruise industry while the appeals court considers a Florida federal judge's decision lifting the restrictions. Just hours before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday's preliminary injunction against the CDC's cruise ship rules was set to go into effect, an Eleventh Circuit panel granted the CDC's request for an administrative stay while the appeals court hears arguments on the injunction order. One judge dissented from the decision, according to the brief order. The court said that opinions on the matter will be forthcoming. In its...

