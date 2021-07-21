Some Surfside Condo Owners Ask For Chance To Rebuild

Law360, Miami (July 21, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A group of unit owners at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, told a judge Wednesday they think they can profitably redevelop the site to provide homes for those who want to return, pay out to those who don't, and add money to a fund for victims. In a weekly hearing on the consolidated litigation over the June 24 condominium collapse, Oren Cytrynbaum, who lived in and owned unit 905, told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman that the owners who want to should have the right to work with a developer to rebuild the property and not just...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS