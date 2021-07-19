Tesla Adviser Accused Of 'Making Up' SolarCity Deal Details

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Tesla Inc. stockholders asked an investment bank official Monday if she was "making up" details about CEO Elon Musk's part in due diligence reviews of a proposed $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity Corp. despite his conflicts and recusal from voting. Lee D. Rudy of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, counsel to the stockholders, put the question to Courtney McBean, an Evercore Partners LLP senior managing director, during the sixth day of a 10-day Delaware Chancery Court trial on claims that Musk breached multiple duties to Tesla by pushing its acquisition of SolarCity, whose board he chaired, in...

