Uber, Postmates AB 5 Suit Gets Nixed By Calif. Judge

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- California escaped claims by Uber, Postmates and two drivers for those companies that its worker classification test is unconstitutional after a federal judge agreed to toss the suit on the grounds that the law represents a legitimate state interest. In an in-chamber order Friday, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee granted California's motion to dismiss, saying allegations by Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc. and the drivers failed to show that the state's A.B. 5 violated the equal protection, due process and contract clauses of the federal and state constitutions. "Because plaintiffs have already had an opportunity to amend their equal protection, due...

