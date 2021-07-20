Pro Poker Player Sues Borgata Casino After Suicide Joke

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A professional poker player's suit demanding that the Borgata casino pay him at least $1.25 million after his joke about jumping from a window went awry has moved to New Jersey federal court, as the swanky venue prepares to argue against his claims that it ruined his reputation. The 28-count complaint lodged July 1 by Scott Robbins, a Massachusetts resident, is "devoid of appropriate jurisdictional allegations," but the suit belongs in federal court because there is complete diversity of citizenship between Robbins, New Jersey-based Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, and the hotel casino's parent, Las Vegas-headquartered MGM Resorts International Inc., the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS