5 Questions On Standing In The Wake Of TransUnion

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez,[1] many practitioners are asking, "What happens now?" While the decision provided some clarity on the contours of Article III standing, it also opened the door to new questions about the impact on standing. We discuss five of those questions here. 1. Will consumer litigation decrease or merely shift to state courts? We expect a shift to an increase in state court cases in the wake of Ramirez, specifically with respect to claims that rely on informational injuries. Justice Clarence Thomas warns in his dissent that Ramirez may only be...

