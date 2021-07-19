GOP House Members Form 'Freedom From Big Tech' Caucus

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A group of House Republicans launched a "Freedom from Big Tech Caucus," consisting of a group of conservative lawmakers who supported antitrust reform that advanced through the House Judiciary Committee last month. The caucus was announced Friday and is led by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas. Its purpose is to "rein in Big Tech" by addressing issues like "political censorship," data privacy issues and "Big Tech's courtship of the Chinese Communist Party." "Big Tech has abused its market power for decades, and Congress must act to hold these companies accountable and preserve the free market, promote competition...

