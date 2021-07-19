House Passes Bills To Tackle Energy Cybersecurity Threats

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday approved a pair of legislative proposals aimed at staving off cyber threats facing critical energy infrastructure in the wake of the damaging Colonial Pipeline hack by expanding the U.S. Department of Energy's role in this realm and boosting information sharing between the government and industry. The two bills — H.R. 3119, the Energy Emergency Leadership Act, and H.R. 2931, Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act — will now move on to the U.S. Senate, after the House passed the measures in separate voice votes. Reps. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and Tim Walberg, R-Mich., introduced the Energy...

