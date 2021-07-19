CVS' $10.4M Worker Training Settlement OK'd Over Objections

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a settlement in which CVS will pay $10.4 million to end a suit involving more than 24,000 pharmacy employees in California who were allegedly shorted on pay, overruling objections from some settlement class members that included allegations class counsel colluded with CVS. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte granted final approval of the settlement Friday, brushing aside various objections from a group of four settlement class members and a separate set of objections from a different member. The objections spanned various elements of the settlement, but all were rejected, including an argument from the group of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS