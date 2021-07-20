Legal Services Biz Epiq Can't Dodge Data Breach Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to dismiss a proposed class action against legal services company Epiq Systems Inc. over a 2020 data breach, finding that an individual whose personal information was illegally accessed should be allowed to proceed with his allegations. Benjamin Karter has provided sufficient information to plausibly allege that Epiq should be on the hook after his Social Security number was accessed by an entity that sought a ransom in exchange for releasing the information, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney held Friday. The judge rejected Epiq's contention that Karter had failed to establish that it had violated...

