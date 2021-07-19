Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Girardi Keese Attys Can't Duck Stolen Settlement Claims

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Monday to toss Chicago firm Edelson PC's claims that two former Girardi Keese PC partners helped Tom Girardi steal settlement funds, ruling the court has jurisdiction over both California lawyers while agreeing to pause a portion of the litigation until the firm's bankruptcy case is resolved.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Edelson can bring its claims that Keith Griffin and David Lira helped Tom Girardi misappropriate $2 million in 2018 Lion Air crash settlement funds in the Prairie State. Griffin and Lira both have sufficient ties to Illinois that are relevant to Edelson's claims, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!