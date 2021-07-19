Ex-Girardi Keese Attys Can't Duck Stolen Settlement Claims

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Monday to toss Chicago firm Edelson PC's claims that two former Girardi Keese PC partners helped Tom Girardi steal settlement funds, ruling the court has jurisdiction over both California lawyers while agreeing to pause a portion of the litigation until the firm's bankruptcy case is resolved. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Edelson can bring its claims that Keith Griffin and David Lira helped Tom Girardi misappropriate $2 million in 2018 Lion Air crash settlement funds in the Prairie State. Griffin and Lira both have sufficient ties to Illinois that are relevant to Edelson's claims, the judge...

