Albright Won't Let Apple Transfer IP Suit Out Of Texas

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright on Monday refused to let Apple move a small smartphone company's patent infringement suit against it from the Lone Star State to California, finding that the company's related case against Samsung weighs against transfer. In a 14-page order, Judge Albright denied Apple's request to transfer Neonode Smartphone LLC's lawsuit against it over the "slide-to-unlock" feature, unmoved by the smartphone giant's argument that it had no direct ties to West Texas. Notably, Judge Albright said Neonode's co-pending litigation against Samsung — also in the Western District of Texas — over the same patents and...

