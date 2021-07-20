Gordon & Rees Adds Ex-Burnham Brown Litigator In Calif.

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has added a team of six attorneys previously with Burnham Brown, including an experienced litigator who joined as a partner based in its San Francisco and Oakland, California, offices. Paul Caleo and his colleagues will be part of Gordon & Rees' tort and product liability practice group, according to the firm's announcement Monday. Katrina Durek and Lynn Rivera came aboard as senior counsel, and Dustin Cameron, Emily Genge and Mark Heisey joined as associates. Durek will work in Portland, Oregon, Rivera in Reno, Nevada, and the three associates in the Gordon & Rees' San Francisco and Oakland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS