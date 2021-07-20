Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Hospital Chain, Docs Paying $37.5M In Kickback Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Prime Healthcare Services Inc. will pay the lion's share of a $37.5 million deal to end allegations that the health care company gave kickbacks to a doctor to refer patients to one of its facilities, in violation of both federal and California law.

The federal government and the state of California announced the settlement Monday, saying Prime Healthcare has already forked over $33,725,000.

In addition, $2 million will be paid by cardiologist Siva Arunasalam, who was alleged to have been given the kickbacks in the False Claims Act case, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. And $1,775,000 of the total...

