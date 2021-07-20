Calif. Hospital Chain, Docs Paying $37.5M In Kickback Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Prime Healthcare Services Inc. will pay the lion's share of a $37.5 million deal to end allegations that the health care company gave kickbacks to a doctor to refer patients to one of its facilities, in violation of both federal and California law. The federal government and the state of California announced the settlement Monday, saying Prime Healthcare has already forked over $33,725,000. In addition, $2 million will be paid by cardiologist Siva Arunasalam, who was alleged to have been given the kickbacks in the False Claims Act case, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. And $1,775,000 of the total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS