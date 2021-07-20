Racing Boat Biz Takes $5M TM Loss To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Racing sailboat maker LaserPerformance has asked the Second Circuit for a new trial after a jury found it infringed an Olympic sailor's trademark for a Laser dinghy design and it was ordered to pay more than $5 million. In a brief filed Monday, the shipmaker laid out its argument against a Connecticut federal jury's verdict last year that found the company was willfully ripping off a trademark-protected boat design owned by Bruce Kirby, a boater who competed in the 1956 and 1964 Summer Olympics and who later designed a small, one-person racing dinghy known as the Laser. The brief came a...

