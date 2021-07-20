Apple Says 4G Patent Case Could Kill IPhone Sales In UK

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 10:20 PM BST) -- A lawyer for Apple suggested at a London trial Tuesday that if the company is "forced" to stop selling iPhones and iPads in the U.K. rather than accept court-determined licensing terms for 4G patents before seeing the terms, it would be consumers who would lose out. The implication the tech giant would pull its devices out was made during a High Court trial in a case brought by subsidiaries of patent manager PanOptis LLC against Apple Inc. asking the English court to decide what royalty rates would be fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND. An economist for the Optis units, Gunnar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS