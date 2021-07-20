Sen. Warren Wants Close FTC Review Of $4B Lockheed Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission raising questions about the past handling of mergers in the defense sector as enforcers review Lockheed Martin's planned $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne. Warren, D-Mass., said Tuesday she sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan urging the agency to take a hard look at how enforcers have handled similar deals in the defense industry, referring to vertical transactions that involve companies at different points in the supply chain rather than direct competitors. The commission is currently reviewing Lockheed's deal for Aerojet and requested more information about it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS