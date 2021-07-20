House Hearing Slams Opacity Of FCC Spectrum Rulemaking

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission needs to do a better job communicating with other agencies and stakeholders when revising spectrum use rules, lawmakers and witnesses said during a House committee hearing Tuesday. Several stakeholders took the FCC to task for changing spectrum rules without giving current users sufficient heads-up to gauge how they might be affected. In one example that the FCC's critics say is particularly glaring, the scientific community claims to have been blindsided by expanded commercial use of the 24 GHz band that could harm collection of weather information and other data. Bill Mahoney, a laboratory director at the National Center...

