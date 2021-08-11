Baseball Teams Lead Pitch To 9th Circ. On COVID Coverage

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A group of minor league baseball teams and two California-based companies urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive suits seeking coverage of pandemic-related losses, saying the complicated, diverse issues shouldn't have been resolved so easily at the motion to dismiss stage. U.S. Circuit Judges Morgan Christen and Danielle J. Forrest, and U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello sat for the panel to hear out policyholders and insurers on the issue of whether the coronavirus or related government shutdown orders amounted to a "direct physical loss or damage" that would trigger insurance coverage under the policies. That issue is at the...

