BofA Hit With Suit Over Frozen Calif. Unemployment Benefits

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Bank of America was hit Tuesday with a proposed class action from California residents who allege the bank denied them access to their unemployment benefits in 2020 after a series of hacks targeted bank-issued Employment Development Department cards and accounts. The complaint, filed in California federal court, follows previously consolidated complaints against Bank of America for similar allegations related to unemployment benefits. In this most recent complaint, the plaintiffs are seeking to represent all Employment Development Department debit cardholders who were denied access to unemployment benefits after BofA decided to freeze accounts or reverse credits from Jan. 1, 2020, to the...

