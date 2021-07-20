McDonald's Loses Bid To Ax Workers' $500M Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- McDonald's must continue battling it out with a pair of women accusing the fast food giant of fostering a hostile work environment in its corporate-owned Florida restaurants, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that the women have sufficiently alleged violations of Title VII and the Florida Civil Rights Act. In his order, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama denied McDonald's motions to dismiss the $500 million suit and strike the class allegations, rejecting a long list of different arguments from the company. Notably, Judge Valderrama held that Jamelia Fairley, who works at a McDonald's restaurant, and ex-employee Ashley Reddick had indeed...

