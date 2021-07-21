Winston & Strawn Joins NCAA NIL Case After High Court Win

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Jeffrey Kessler, Winston & Strawn LLP's co-executive chair who recently argued college athletes' winning U.S. Supreme Court case against the NCAA, is again teaming up with Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP in ongoing class claims challenging the organization's name, image and likeness rules. Kessler and a team of Winston & Strawn colleagues entered California court appearances Monday in a pair of consolidated proposed class actions brought by Hagens Berman challenging the NCAA's rules restricting student athletes from earning money from their NIL. Kessler is one of the most recognizable names in sports law. In addition to securing the June high court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS