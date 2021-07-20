FIFA, US Soccer Score Dismissal Of Antitrust Claims

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The organizers of canceled soccer matches made such a weak case accusing FIFA and U.S. Soccer of antitrust violations that a New York judge questioned whether they "fully understand the pleading standard announced over a decade ago" as she dismissed a pair of claims Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni then sent the lone surviving cause of action, a tortious interference claim, to arbitration. Relevent Sports has until July 30 to decide whether to pursue that claim. The company says it had to cancel planned matches after the United States Soccer Federation refused to sanction them. Relevent Sports had accused FIFA,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS