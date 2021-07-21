Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Renter Can't Allege Age Bias Over Targeted Facebook Ads

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action filed by a prospective renter and housing advocacy group alleging that the D.C. area's biggest real estate firms discriminated against older people when it used targeted advertisements on Facebook to seek young tenants.

U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte said on Tuesday that the named plaintiff, 55-year-old Neuhtah Opiotennione of Washington, simply could not prove any injury caused by the companies' decision to exclusively show apartment ads to those between the ages of 28 to 45 on Facebook.

Moreover, just because she wasn't shown rental ads while scrolling through Facebook doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!