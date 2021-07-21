Renter Can't Allege Age Bias Over Targeted Facebook Ads

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action filed by a prospective renter and housing advocacy group alleging that the D.C. area's biggest real estate firms discriminated against older people when it used targeted advertisements on Facebook to seek young tenants. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte said on Tuesday that the named plaintiff, 55-year-old Neuhtah Opiotennione of Washington, simply could not prove any injury caused by the companies' decision to exclusively show apartment ads to those between the ages of 28 to 45 on Facebook. Moreover, just because she wasn't shown rental ads while scrolling through Facebook doesn't...

