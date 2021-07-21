Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EBay's Top Execs Ordered 'Terrorism' Campaign, Couple Say

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The married bloggers allegedly terrorized by eBay employees for their critical reporting hit the e-commerce company with a civil racketeering suit on Wednesday, detailing how a stalking campaign allegedly ordered by top executives left them fearing for their lives.

Journalists David Steiner and Ina Steiner built their civil suit atop a federal criminal case against the former eBay security team that allegedly carried out the online and in-person intimidation. But the couple's allegations stretch further than prosecutors' did, claiming that eBay's then-CEO, Devin Wenig, and his communications chief, Steve Wymer, are also responsible for ordering the stalking campaign. Neither was hit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!