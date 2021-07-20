NXIVM Founder Must Pay Over $3.4 Million To Cult's Victims

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday ordered Keith Raniere, the founder of purported sex cult NXIVM, to pay more than $3.4 million in restitution to 21 victims, Raniere's attorney confirmed after a hearing. Raniere is serving a 120-year prison sentence and had already been ordered to pay a $1.75 million fine for multiple counts of racketeering, conspiracy and sex trafficking. Raniere, who went by "Vanguard" in the NXIVM community, was arrested in 2018 and convicted by a federal jury in 2019. Tuesday's order was expected, according to Marc Fernich, the lawyer representing Raniere. It was "largely dictated by the jury's...

