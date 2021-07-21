Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Takeda 401(k) Suit 'Squeaks By' Dismissal, Judge Says

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals is likely to come up just short in its effort to dismiss a suit alleging it stocked workers' retirement plans with underperforming funds, a federal judge in Boston said Wednesday.

In a brisk morning hearing, U.S. District Judge William G. Young said he will reflect on the company's bid to escape the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, but that most of the complaint appears to pass muster.

The judge also granted the workers a month to beef up their case by adding critical details about the availability of alternative investments that they say Takeda should have added to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!