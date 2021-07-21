Takeda 401(k) Suit 'Squeaks By' Dismissal, Judge Says

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals is likely to come up just short in its effort to dismiss a suit alleging it stocked workers' retirement plans with underperforming funds, a federal judge in Boston said Wednesday. In a brisk morning hearing, U.S. District Judge William G. Young said he will reflect on the company's bid to escape the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, but that most of the complaint appears to pass muster. The judge also granted the workers a month to beef up their case by adding critical details about the availability of alternative investments that they say Takeda should have added to the...

